

CTV Windsor





A Chatham man has been charged with stealing from Maple Leaf Cemetery.

On March 15, officers received information from a municipal worker doing maintenance at the Tilbury cemetery that a bronze memorial plaque valued at about $2,000 had been pried off the front door of the Legion Chapel.

Police say on Sunday, a local citizen reported that several bronze vases and plaques had been removed from gravesites.

Through investigation, police identified the man responsible and learned that he had sold the items as scrap metal.

Police located and arrested the man on Monday night.

Jonathan Stass, 36, of Chatham has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000.

He was released pending a future court date of April 16.