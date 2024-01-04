Firefighters surprise sleeping couple after fire engulfs car, smoke alarms fail to sound off

Firefighters in Lakeshore surprised a sleeping couple inside their home after a fire broke out inside a parked car early Thursday morning.

Lakeshore fire officials said the 2014 Ford Fusion was engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene of a residential home in the 1700-block of Oriole Park Drive at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

A neighbour had noticed the smoke and notified firefighters.

“A couple [was] asleep when we forced entry, and were surprised to see us when we were inside the house,” said Jeff Pulleyblank, Lakeshore’s deputy fire chief.

Smoke alarms were working but had not detected the smoke.

Despite strong winds that pushed flames away from the home, Pulleybank said the intense heat caused damage to the house exterior and around the garage.

After the fire was extinguished, crews stayed behind to check for hot spots and ventilated the house in order to clear the smoke.

No one was injured or displaced.

Provincial police are now investigating the cause of the fire.