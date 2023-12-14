WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Firefighters respond to house fire in Walkerville area

    Firefighters respond to an upgraded working fire in the 1000 block of Niagara Street on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Source: Unofficial:On Location/Facebook) Firefighters respond to an upgraded working fire in the 1000 block of Niagara Street on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Source: Unofficial:On Location/Facebook)

    Windsor firefighters have been called to a house fire in the Walkerville area.

    Fire officials posted about the upgraded working fire in the 1000 block of Niagara Street on Thursday afternoon.

    The public is asked to stay clear of the area.

