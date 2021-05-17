LAKESHORE, ONT. -- Lakeshore Fire crews battle heavy condition after rail ties along the CP tracks caught fire Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to St. Simon St. and Blake Ave. around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

Lakeshore Fire Chief Don Williamson says the pile was 100 feet long by 10 ft. high.

Officers with the Canadian Pacific Police were called in. They used an excavator to take the pile apart.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Williamson says there may be radiant heat damage to the rail cars immediately adjacent to the fire but the rail ties have no value.