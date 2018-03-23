

CTV Windsor





No one was injured after a fire tore through the garage of a townhouse in Chatham.

Fire crews were called to 393 Baldoon Road, Unit four, after a fire was reported. Once on scene firefighters began to put out the fire and contain the damage to the garage.

Officials say the fire was quickly put down and that the damage was mainly to the garage, however neighbouring units did sustain smoke and water damage.

All total the damage is estimated to be $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.