Fire destroys Glengarry Ave. residential building, damage pegged at $500,000

A multi-unit building on Glenngary Avenue has completely burned down after an early morning fire Thursday, officials say the blaze remains under investigation.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke at the residential building at 705 Glenngary Ave. near Tuscarora Street around 4:13 a.m.

Officials say fire crews went into defense mode as the fire was in the walls.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area with several road closures in place.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, officials say.

Damage to the dwelling is estimated at $500,000.