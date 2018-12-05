Fire causes $200K damage to house in west Windsor
Firefighters were called to the 3300 block of Peter Street around 2 a.m. in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 9:43AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 5, 2018 4:07PM EST
Damage is estimated at $200,000 after a west Windsor house fire.
Firefighters were called to the 3300 block of Peter Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews were able to get the fire under control at the small single family home.
Fire officials say it started in the front family room.
The house was under renovation and not occupied at the time. There were no injuries.