Fire at new school construction site caused by smoldering equipment: Amherstburg Fire Chief

Windsor, Ont. -

Smoldering construction equipment left near some building debris is blamed for a fire at Amherstburg's new school.

Crews responded to the blaze in the 300 block of Simcoe Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

"A resident from across the street noticed an orange glow from the top North Star High School," said Amherstburg Fire Chief Burce Montone.

Crews used an aerial truck to strike down the flames.

Montone said a contractor had earlier been using roof tar and gravel and before leaving for the day stored the equipment near some debris, which caught fire.

Montone said the estimate of damage is about $15,000 as some of the section of roof might have to be replaced because of water damage.

There were no injuries.

The Greater Essex County District School Board said there is no structural damage and no delays to ongoing construction are anticipated.

“An 8’ x 10’ section of the roof was affected and the cause was accidental,” said the GECDSB news release.