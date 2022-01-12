Fire at new school construction site caused by smoldering equipment: Amherstburg Fire Chief

Crews responded to the blaze in the 300 block of Simcoe Street in Amherstburg, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan, 11, 2022. (Source: _OnLocation_ / CTV Windsor) Crews responded to the blaze in the 300 block of Simcoe Street in Amherstburg, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan, 11, 2022. (Source: _OnLocation_ / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories