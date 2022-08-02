'Find the monster that did this': Windsor police investigate animal cruelty after dog dies from severe burns

“She was just a little baby, she didn't deserve this,” Susan DaSilva told CTV News Windsor. DaSilva can’t fathom why anyone would hurt her daughter’s 11-month-old husky named Angel.

DaSilva woke up early Friday morning to notice Angel was missing from her Janette Street home. She says it would be unusual for Angel to run away given her timid and shy temperament.

DaSilva reported the dog missing to the Humane Society that morning. By Friday afternoon, Angel was found hiding under a tree in the 400 block of Caron Avenue where she was covered with severe burns and bruises.

The dog received treatment at Walker Road Animal Hospital but died of her injuries on Monday.

“She was in so much pain, too much suffering. I had to make the choice to set her free,” says DaSilva.

The Windsor Police Service called in its Major Crimes Unit to investigate a possible case of animal cruelty.

DaSilva says investigators informed her Angel may have been intentionally burned and tortured.

“They said they had called the fire department in my area to make sure there were no fires. Because they believe there were no fires in the area, that she was intentionally lit on fire,” she says.

Police say they are investigating if there were fires in the area at the time of Angel’s disappearance.

The family is thanking the community for its generous donations on their GoFundMe page to help cover vet bills.

“Please come forward if you know anything and find the monster that did this,” DaSilva pleads. “It’s too much for our family to handle right now. It's hard for us to wrap our heads around what happened. We can't even begin to heal right now. They did the unthinkable.”

Police request anyone with dash cam or surveillance video in the area of the 500 block of Janette Avenue between 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., or the 400 block of Caron Avenue between 6:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to check their footage for any evidence.

Anyone with information can contact the Major Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477, or online on the Catch Crooks website.