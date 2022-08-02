'Find the monster that did this': Windsor police investigate animal cruelty after dog dies from severe burns
“She was just a little baby, she didn't deserve this,” Susan DaSilva told CTV News Windsor. DaSilva can’t fathom why anyone would hurt her daughter’s 11-month-old husky named Angel.
DaSilva woke up early Friday morning to notice Angel was missing from her Janette Street home. She says it would be unusual for Angel to run away given her timid and shy temperament.
DaSilva reported the dog missing to the Humane Society that morning. By Friday afternoon, Angel was found hiding under a tree in the 400 block of Caron Avenue where she was covered with severe burns and bruises.
The dog received treatment at Walker Road Animal Hospital but died of her injuries on Monday.
“She was in so much pain, too much suffering. I had to make the choice to set her free,” says DaSilva.
The Windsor Police Service called in its Major Crimes Unit to investigate a possible case of animal cruelty.
DaSilva says investigators informed her Angel may have been intentionally burned and tortured.
“They said they had called the fire department in my area to make sure there were no fires. Because they believe there were no fires in the area, that she was intentionally lit on fire,” she says.
Police say they are investigating if there were fires in the area at the time of Angel’s disappearance.
The family is thanking the community for its generous donations on their GoFundMe page to help cover vet bills.
“Please come forward if you know anything and find the monster that did this,” DaSilva pleads. “It’s too much for our family to handle right now. It's hard for us to wrap our heads around what happened. We can't even begin to heal right now. They did the unthinkable.”
Police request anyone with dash cam or surveillance video in the area of the 500 block of Janette Avenue between 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., or the 400 block of Caron Avenue between 6:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to check their footage for any evidence.
Anyone with information can contact the Major Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477, or online on the Catch Crooks website.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman who filed Hockey Canada lawsuit over alleged sexual assault passed a lie-detector test: lawyer
The woman who filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada over an alleged group sexual assault recently passed a polygraph examination, her lawyer said Tuesday. The result of the polygraph test, which was arranged by the complainant's lawyer, was provided to the London Police, the Hockey Canada review and the NHL investigators.
Buying vs. renting: Should the ultimate goal be to own real estate?
While there are many perks to owning a property, renting your home comes with benefits as well. So, how should you decide whether to buy or rent your home? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
China to launch 'targeted military operations' due to Pelosi visit
China says its military has been put on high alert and will launch ‘targeted military operations,’ while Taiwan said Tuesday 21 Chinese aircraft entered its air defence zone.
BREAKING | Missing Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old found safe after Amber Alert
An 11-year-old girl missing from Stratford, Ont. has been found safe.
Paraglider narrowly escapes disaster after parachute fails to open
A paraglider narrowly avoided tragedy after his parachute failed to open while performing a trick in Spain on July 27.
How does period pain feel? Canadian company tests men's pain tolerance with simulator
Canadian company Somedays aims to break down the stigma surrounding menstrual cramps by putting men’s tolerance for suffering to the test with a period-pain simulator.
Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
Post-graduate work permit extension portal opens nearly four months after announcement
Holders of expired or soon-to-be-expired post-graduate work permits can finally apply to extend their permits starting Tuesday, nearly four months after the federal government announced plans to offer these extensions.
Why the official repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery is necessary: lawyer
Pope Francis did not directly mention the Doctrine of Discovery when he delivered his apology to residential school survivors, which has prompted criticism that his remarks failed to fully recognize the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old found safe after Amber Alert
An 11-year-old girl missing from Stratford, Ont. has been found safe.
-
'It’s been a nightmare': Kitchener, Ont. father faces deportation after 31 years in Canada
Jamie Carrasco is facing deportation to Nicaragua after being accused of crimes against humanity while serving under the Sandinista National Liberation Front Government from 1983 to 1989.
-
‘Stubborn’ special constable receiving award for saving co-worker's life
Four years ago, Jerry Vsetula had no idea he was having a heart attack.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old found safe after Amber Alert
An 11-year-old girl missing from Stratford, Ont. has been found safe.
-
"Several people dressed in black" involved in robbery: OPP
Oxford OPP are investigating a report of a robbery in Zorra Township where suspects were dressed in black and showed an 'edged weapon.'
-
Ministry of Labour investigating death near Woodstock
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after a death in Blandford-Blenheim Township near Woodstock, Ont.
Barrie
-
Barrie boy helping Ukrainian refugees one backpack at a time
A 12-year-old Barrie boy hopes to make life a little easier for students fleeing the war in Ukraine, one backpack at a time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old found safe after Amber Alert
An 11-year-old girl missing from Stratford, Ont. has been found safe.
-
Wasaga Beach man wanted for attempted murder, sexual assault: OPP
Police have issued a warrant for a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man charged with attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's Top Glove Boxing trades gloves for running shoes
Top Glove Boxing Academy in Sudbury is hosting a 5K fundraising run Aug. 13 to help it recover after the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Cassellholme construction on time, on budget, North Bay officials say
If you live in North Bay, you might have noticed the construction crews at the Cassellholme long-term care facility on Olive Street.
-
Cardio drumming class in Sudbury is a hit
A popular program in Sudbury is getting people 50 and older moving in a cardio drumming class.
Ottawa
-
Police seize handgun, lay stunt driving charges, and pour out 70 open drinks over long weekend
Two men are facing a list of charges after police seized a loaded handgun in the ByWard Market over the long weekend.
-
Ontario health minister refuses to acknowledge whether hospital shutdowns are acceptable
The Ontario Liberals are calling on Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones to break weeks of silence and address growing hospital emergency room and intensive care unit closures.
-
Alexandria, Ont. hospital reopens some overnight emergency services
The Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria, Ont. has reopened its ER to 24 hour service, but only for part of the week.
Toronto
-
Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old found safe after Amber Alert
An 11-year-old girl missing from Stratford, Ont. has been found safe.
-
New forecast reveals what Ontario's winter weather is expected to be like
The Farmer’s Almanac released their Extended Winter Weather Forecast for the U.S. and Canada Tuesday and, according to their predictions, Ontario is in for a cold and snowy winter.
Montreal
-
Montrealer faces life sentence after officials say his drugs killed 4 people in U.S.
A Montreal man is facing a life sentence in the United States after pleading guilty to importing fentanyl into that country from his Canadian prison cell.
-
Public health tight-lipped on Legionnaire's outbreak at Montreal seniors home
The Sunrise assisted living home on St-Jean Boulevard in Dollard-Des Ormeaux notified its residents last Friday that there was an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease in the building.
-
Grocery shoppers should use judgment, not best-before dates, due to serious food waste: expert
While a U.K. supermarket chain plans to remove best-before dates from nearly 500 products to tackle food waste, Canadians aren't yet ready to make those changes.
Atlantic
-
Some N.B. paramedics still waiting for retroactive pay after reclassification over a year ago
After being officially reclassified as medical science professionals over a year ago, some New Brunswick paramedics say they have yet to receive the retroactive pay promised to them.
-
Forced out: Dartmouth, N.S., tenants told to leave apartments after buildings sold
People who live in a couple of older apartment buildings in north end Dartmouth, N.S., say they're being tossed out now that the owner has sold the properties.
-
Nova Scotia legislature votes down pay raise for politicians
Nova Scotia's legislature wrapped up a short summer session on Tuesday with the passage of a bill rescinding a recommended 12.6 per cent pay raise for its members.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado warning in effect for parts of Manitoba
A tornado warning is in effect for parts of Manitoba, including the Grand Beach area, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Transcona Library suspends 24-hour returns due to person sleeping in vestibule
A Winnipeg library branch’s vestibule is no longer open 24 hours after a person experiencing homelessness started sleeping inside.
-
Woman sitting on bench struck and killed by truck: RCMP
A 54-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after a woman was hit and killed by a truck in a Poplar River parking lot.
Calgary
-
South Calgary Health Centre shortens emergency hours due to staffing challenges
A Calgary health facility is shortening the amount of time it offers emergency care due to staffing issues.
-
Condo sales rise in Calgary while detached home sales fall
Condominium sales are rising in Calgary, while sales of detached homes are falling, according to the latest data compiled by the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB).
-
Flames' AHL affiliate gets a new name in a new city
The Flames AHL hockey affiliate has a new name and logo.
Edmonton
-
'17 minutes that felt eternal': Hail storm damages dozens of cars on QEII
Monday night, Gibran Marquez made a phone call he never wants to make again. Marquez was one of many people trapped in a massive hail storm on Monday evening near Red Deer, which left dozens of vehicles damaged and drivers and passengers bruised and confused along the side of the QEII highway.
-
Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend.
-
Crane collapses at Oliver construction site; EPCOR reports power outage
A crane collapsed Tuesday afternoon at a construction site in the area of 102 Avenue and 119 Street.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver high-rise building's elevators out of service during heat wave, tenants outraged
Some tenants in a Vancouver rental building say they were forced to walk up and down as many as 10 flights of stairs several times per day during the recent heat wave.
-
B.C. senior who posted desperate newspaper ad finds family doctor
An 82-year-old man from Vancouver Island whose pharmacy told him it could no longer refill his medications without an updated prescription has found a new family doctor, after his wife posted a desperate ad in a local newspaper.
-
B.C. teacher who claimed burning of murdered wife's body was a 'respectful cremation' granted day parole
A British Columbia man who, after killing his wife, once tried to claim burning her body and vehicle was part of a "respectful cremation" has been granted day parole.