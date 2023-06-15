Final two suspects arrested after violent downtown assault

Windsor police have arrested the final two suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated assault in the downtown core last month.

The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after police say a 26-year-old man was severely beaten near the intersection of Pelissier St. and University Ave. on May 27, 2023. Police say the victim was “slammed to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched.”

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators arrested three individuals within days of the incident, while they continued to look for the two remaining suspects.

On June 12, 22-year-old Heydar Alanuz, of LaSalle, turned himself in at Windsor Police Headquarters.

A 17-year-old male, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was also arrested on June 9.

Both suspects have been charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.