WINDSOR, ONT. -- The final five patients have left the 'field hospital' at St. Clair College.

The facility at the St. Clair College Sportsplex, which was opened as a makeshift hospital on April 17, housed more than 50 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

"The goal was to care for the COVID-19 positive LTC residents, allowing for cohorting for better overall protection in an environment better equipped for increasing complexities of care. Through the partnership with the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care, Heron Terrace and St Clair College this became a reality," said WRH President and CEO David Musyj.

St. Clair College President, Patti France said it was an honour to host the hospital as well as donate equipment to local hospitals during the pandemic.

"Our involvement sprang from the remarkable, Windsor-Essex mindset that always arises in times of crisis. Individual citizens, businesses and institutions step forward to say ‘How can we help?’ This was St. Clair’s answer to that question; and we stand ready, always, to provide similar assistance to the community whenever its well-being is threatened," she said.

The release of its final patients is a milestone in the local pandemic process.

The remaining patients have safely returned to the Heron Terrace long-term care home in east Windsor.