TILBURY, ONT. -- A Tilbury woman is fighting to keep the town’s only nursing home from relocating to Belle River.

“I’m very concerned,” says Kathy Cottingham, whose 95 year old mother will eventually require the services of that nursing home. “It’s not about moving 75 beds out of town…It’s about moving residents where they will be more isolated and basically closing down at this point the only nursing home we have.”

Cottingham, who is also the president of the Tilbury Area Action Team is now calling on the Ford government to deny an application for the operators, Arch Corporation, to relocate.

“Their loved ones are elderly,” adds Cottingham. “Some of them may not have driver’s licenses. We have absolutely no taxis…Our bus service doesn’t go to Belle River.”

“It’s disheartening to hear the impact this will have in the local community,” says the critic for long-term care, Sara Singh. “The fact that family members, grandparents, grandkids just won’t walk over to see their loved ones to provide that essential care getting giving we know it’s so critical in long-term care right now because of the staffing shortages.”

Lorne Stephenson, spokesperson for the Arch Corporation, says the Tilbury Manor is over 50 years old and the licenses that go with that facility expire in 2025.

“That’s why we are moving to build this new building which is obviously to current standards that the ministry supports,” says Stephenson. “We are in the process of doing site work and getting ready to build…on land we own bought a couple of years ago.”

Stephenson says he is hopeful the new facility will open for residents in mid 2024.

“Residents will have the option of moving to the new facility or if they choose not to do that then our staff community care supports services will do everything they can to get them into a facility of their choosing,” he adds.

Stephenson say all staff will be offered a position at the new facility.

As for what will be made of the vacant building once residents are all moved out, Stephenson says there’s been talk with the municipality about various options to determine what the best use of that property could be going forward.

“We recognize the change sometimes is difficult but really there is no alternative for the Tilbury Manor facility at this point in time. It just cannot be renovated.”