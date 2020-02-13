Fight between neighbours leads to charges for Chatham man
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 9:47AM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:54AM EST
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- A man is accused of brandishing a utility knife in a dispute with his neighbour in Chatham.
Chatham-Kent policer responded to a neighbour dispute on Adelaide Street shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
Through investigation, police say they learned that during the argument, the man brandished a utility knife in an assaultive manner.
The 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.
He was released pending a future court date of Feb. 26.