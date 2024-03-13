Fentanyl involved in 13 Windsor-Essex overdoses last week

Health officials in Windsor-Essex County say there were an elevated number of opioid overdose and emergency calls in a seven-day period last week.

They say there were 16 overdoses reported among emergency department visits between March 3 and 9, 13 of which involved fentanyl.

Also in that time, there were 26 emergency calls related to substance use, 15 of which were for suspected opioid overdoses.

Local officials are urging those who use opioids to never use alone, and to have naloxone on hand.