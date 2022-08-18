Feedback wanted for Lanspeary Park and outdoor pool redevelopment

The City of Windsor is asking for input on improvements to Lanspeary Park.

Lanspeary Park is an 11.5-acre green space on Langlois Avenue.

For more than a century, this public community park has been the hub of countless community gatherings, including the annual Windsor Labour Day and Pride festivals, attracting thousands of participants each year.

With the upcoming demolition and removal of the green house in the northeast corner and Council’s direction to install a new outdoor pool the city is looking at this as an opportunity to redevelop the park. City officials say the majority of the suggestions from the first online survey are included in this new concept design.

They included, creating a hub for different sport activities, redeveloping the outdoor swimming pool, outdoor ice rink, washrooms, additional paved plaza, heritage bandstand, splash pad, and a supersized accessible family playground.

After reviewing all the input gathered from the first public survey in April 2022, the Parks Development team has put together a new series of informative slides to introduce this new concept plan.

Residents can share thoughts by taking the survey, which will be open until 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12.