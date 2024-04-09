Family upset after dog dies at vet's office
A LaSalle family is grieving the loss of their beloved dog after an error at the vet resulted in its death.
Joe and Michelle Brabant told CTV News they rescued their French bulldog Buzz in 2019.
“Everyone that he met just loved him,” Michelle recalled. “Everybody knew his name,” added Joe.
On the evening of March 19, almost exactly five years after they brought him home, Buzz suffered a seizure.
Because of the time, the Brabants rushed him to Walker Road Animal Hospital, the closest 24-hour animal hospital.
“We went in, he was seen, X-rays and everything were taken and it was noted that he had pneumonia,” Michelle said. “So they recommended that he stay overnight. He was in a little oxygen tank and for his breathing.
“They said he would probably be discharged the next day,” she recalled.
Joe said he went to visit the following day but staff recommended one more night of care. “I was teared up and he licked my face,” he said.
(Source: Submitted)That was the last time either saw Buzz alive.
According to Buzz’s medical file, a copy of which the Brabants provided to CTV News, a registered veterinary technician (RVT) noted Buzz appeared to be having another seizure at 4:19 a.m. on March 21.
That is noted to have progressed almost immediately into cardiopulmonary arrest.
At 4:29 a.m. the medical file indicates the veterinarian was able to contact Michelle — Buzz was dead.
“His bag is still in my truck to bring him home,” Joe said, choking up.
CAUSE OF DEATH
According to the records kept by Walker Road Animal Hospital, the veterinarian reviewed the file and noted that the RVT who medicated Buzz with an antibiotic at 3:30 a.m. gave him an 8 m dose, when they should have only given him 1.8 ml.
“Baytril [the antibiotic] overdose can cause seizures when more than 21mg/kg IV is given,” noted the animal hospital’s files. "[There is a] Small number of cases with reported cardiac arrest following IV overdose as well.”
The Brabant’s went into the animal hospital to say their final goodbye to Buzz around 5:15 a.m.
His file notes they weren’t told about the overdose at that point.
“Too distraught to discuss case any further tonight,” the vet wrote in Buzz’s file.
“Therefore unable to update owner on information above.”
It was four-and-a-half hours later, at 9:49 a.m., the vet called Michelle with all the details.
“It was just shocking,” said Michelle. “I think my sadness and grief kind of went to anger and disbelief. It kind of changed the whole situation and scenario, knowing that that happened.”
In a statement sent to CTV News, Walker Road Animal Hospital said an internal investigation is underway.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our patients at Walker Road Animal Hospital,” read the statement.
“We have been in open communication with the owner and have apologized. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones who are affected by this loss during this difficult time.”
(Source: Submitted)“We are undertaking an investigation of the incident,” the statement continued.
“As a team, we are driven by our love of animals and by providing compassionate care to all our patients. We are committed to learning from this experience to ensure we provide the highest standards of care to all the animals entrusted to us.
“We appreciate your understanding and respect for the privacy of everyone involved.”
The Brabants say they asked for a refund for the $4,000 they’d paid for Buzz’s care – but were told they would need to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
“I really questioned, what does that mean,” Michelle said.
She said they decided not to sign, wanting instead to tell Buzz’s story.
“I think also the important thing for us is accountability. It's not about money,” said Michelle. “It's not about monetary gain in any sort. It's about accountability.”
The couple said they weren’t considering taking legal action, but they were in the early stages of filing a complaint with the College of Veterinarians of Ontario (CVO) – the regulatory body which oversees vets in the province.
FILING A COMPLAINT
The CVO handles dozens of complaints against veterinarians every year – data for 2023 shows 208 complaints were filed.
Jan Robinson, registrar and CEO of the CVO said only 20 to 25 percent of complaints result in disciplinary action.
“Can errors happen? Yes, people are human and veterinarians are human,” said Robinson.
The CVO is able to work with concerned pet owners to help navigate their grief and the beginning stages of logging a complaint.
From there, Robinson says an impartial “complaints committee” will look things over.
And those panels are made up of both veterinarians and members of the public and they have an opportunity to make a decision along a continuum,” said Robinson.
She said the college investigates every single complaint it receives, and even if it doesn’t result in discipline against the clinic, they may be able to help as families navigate their loss.
“It’s traumatic. It’s sad,” said Robinson.
“Everyone deals with that differently and needs to move through that.”
The Brabants were still in the very early stages of their grief, but Buzz would always be with them — Joe and Michelle each got a tattoo in his memory.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Like magic': Total solar eclipse moves across parts of Canada, crowds in awe
Earth-bound audiences turned skyward as the sun moved directly behind the moon on Monday, plunging parts of Canada into the darkness of a total solar eclipse and a moment of shared celestial awe.
4 arrested in connection with murder of 22-year-old in Penticton, B.C.
Police investigating the 2021 murder of a man in Penticton, B.C., have arrested four people in connection with the case, including three who were youths at the time of the killing.
Canada's new 'Our North, Strong and Free' defence policy explained
Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, the spending is expected to total just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion in the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to Canadian air and sea fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel.
Deportation hearing set for truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with alleged sexual offences involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
WATCH Time-lapse video shows the solar eclipse across North America
Watch time-lapse video of the solar eclipse as it occurred from Mexico to Canada.
2 dead after daylight shooting in south Edmonton residential neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction
Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.
Here are some highlights from the total solar eclipse in Ontario
Hundreds of people across Ontario looked up to the skies to view the total solar eclipse on Monday – a rare celestial event that will not return for another 120 years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Watching the solar eclipse in Waterloo Region and Guelph
People across Waterloo Region - and beyond - had their eyes on the skies for Monday's solar eclipse.
-
Tributes to Ontario couple killed in Swiss avalanche
Capt. Sean Thomas and Nicole Nagy were snowboarding in Switzerland over the Easter long weekend when both presumably died in an avalanche.
-
‘EePispe 2024’: Eclipse cake gone wrong in Kitchener, Ont.
A work party in Kitchener, Ont. may not have gotten the eclipse-themed cake they were hoping for.
London
-
London, Ont. jury hears disturbing evidence at child abuse case involving parents
A London, Ont. jury heard horrific testimony Monday surrounding the alleged abuse of several children at the hands of their mother and father.
-
Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction
Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.
-
Fatal crash in west London, Ont.
Just before 2 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a collision at the corner of Oxford Street West and Woodhull Road.
Barrie
-
Limo passenger taken to jail rather than airport after arrest on Highway 400
Police say a man on his way to the airport in a limo with his friends wound up in a holding cell over the weekend instead.
-
Malnourished, frostbitten pups rescued by Barrie organization in dire need of donations
A non-profit animal rescue organization in Barrie that relies on community generosity recently saved a distressed young lab and her 12 puppies from northern Manitoba.
-
Orillia native looks for hometown support to propel her to next big break
A singer with deep roots in the Sunshine City hopes some hometown support can help propel her to her next big break.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's what the total solar eclipse looked like at its peak in Ontario
Though the skies clouded the total solar eclipse as it peaked through Toronto, several onlookers still donned their certified solar shades to view the 'once-in-a-lifetime' celestial event.
-
Drunk Sudbury man arrested trying to hitchhike on Hwy. 400
A 37-year-old Sudbury man heading to the airport Sunday with his buddies for a trip south ended up in the holding cells of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment.
-
Men who started Sudbury fire that killed three people testify at murder trial
A murder trial in Sudbury will continue Tuesday with testimony of one of the men who admitted to starting the fire that killed three people.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
After ‘disastrous’ winter, Sault tourism officials hope for strong summer
As we near summer, northern tourism officials are taking stock of the winter that was (or wasn’t) and looking to the next busy season for the industry.
-
Sault driver clocked at 108 km/h in a 50 km/h zone
On April 5, officers with Sault police charged a 23-year-old resident with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
-
SPONSORED
SPONSORED Get your car ready for spring with these 7 tips
While winter car maintenance often takes center stage, neglecting spring preparations can lead to potential issues down the road. Here’s how you can get your car ready for spring while maximizing your savings with a CAA Membership.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa board of health asking province for help in hiring more public health inspectors
A report prepared for Ottawa's Board of Health says it needs help from the provincial government to fill gaps in its roster of public health inspectors as the city population grows.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What is Mercury retrograde and how does it affect you?
The optical illusion of the planet Mercury appearing to move backwards gets blamed for accidents and miscommunications, but scientists note there is no evidence Mercury retrograde has any effect on us at all.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse brings breathtaking views across eastern Ontario
Thousands of people gathered as a solar eclipse moved across eastern Ontario Monday afternoon, achieving totality in several communities.
Toronto
-
Here’s why you may smell smoke near Toronto’s High Park
The City of Toronto will conduct its annual burn of High Park on Tuesday.
-
Toronto police officer seriously injured while making an arrest in North York: TPS
A Toronto police officer has been injured while making an arrest in North York on Monday night, say police.
-
Road construction worker injured in hit-and-run on the DVP: police
A road construction worker was seriously injured early Tuesday morning after police say they were struck in a hit-and-run on the Don Valley Parkway.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals calling for parliamentary commission on flood zones to protect homeowners
The Quebec Liberal Party is worried about what's happening to homes in flood zones and is calling for a parliamentary commission as more people are being affected by flooding.
-
Parts of southern Quebec have front-row seat for total solar eclipse
People gathered across southern Quebec Monday to get a rare view of a total solar eclipse. Parts of the province will have a front-row seat for the phenomenon, which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking out sunlight for a brief period.
-
No charges in pedestrian's death in St-Michel
A 54-year-old truck driver will not be charged in the death of a pedestrian last June after a Quebec coroner's report and recommendations.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Magical feeling': Manitobans take in partial solar eclipse
Manitobans gathered to watch a rare celestial event on Monday.
-
Takeoff: WestJet increasing flights from Winnipeg to Montreal and Ottawa, adds direct Nashville route
If you’re looking to fly out of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, you’ll now have more flight options.
Edmonton
-
2 dead after daylight shooting in south Edmonton residential neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
-
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
-
Recovery-based Alberta drug-addiction treatment model limits options: critic
Dan Williams, Alberta's minister of mental health and addiction, defends the recovery community model despite deaths from all substances increasing by 130 per cent since the governing UCP party took office in 2019.
Calgary
-
'It does kind of put you in your place': Calgary comes out to catch glimpse of solar eclipse
Thousands of Calgarians flocked to the University of Calgary on Monday to get a glimpse of the solar eclipse.
-
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with alleged sexual offences involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
-
Stampede Elm comes down after more than 125 years
A big elm tree that had grown in the parking lot of the Calgary Stampede grounds for more than 125 years was cut down on Monday.
Regina
-
Sask. education minister offers to put accountability framework into legislation
As Saskatchewan teachers step up job sanctions with "work to rule" measures this week – Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill has offered to include accountability framework into the Education Act.
-
Sask. RCMP use spike strip to stop stolen vehicle near Edgeley
An investigation into a stolen vehicle ultimately led to RCMP deploying a spike strip to end a pursuit near Edgeley, Sask.
-
In Pictures
In Pictures Here's what Monday's solar eclipse looked like in Saskatchewan
Monday's solar eclipse was only partial in Saskatchewan, but with proper eyewear it was still possible to see the moon crossing paths with the sun during the early afternoon hours.
Vancouver
-
Suspects traded street drugs for safer supply outside B.C. pharmacy, police say
Prince George RCMP say after multiple days of investigation, including surveillance outside one of the city’s pharmacies, officers arrested two people who had been offering illicit drugs in exchange for safer supply opioids.
-
Concerns about alleged kickback scheme leads to investigation of CleanBC grants
A Merritt-based company that makes electric logging trucks says it hasn't received a CleanBC grant and is raising concerns about the accounting firm tasked with administering them.
-
Don't let the weather get you down, there will be a total eclipse over B.C. in 2099
A total eclipse was never in the cards for Metro Vancouver on Monday, but it was so overcast that even catching a glimpse of the moon taking a so-called "bite" out of the sun was impossible.
Vancouver Island
-
Searchers say 21-year-old still missing after empty kayak found on Vancouver Island
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
-
Major redevelopment pitched for Victoria's waterfront around the Capital Iron building
Reliance Properties owns the land spanning from the waterfront, through the Capital Iron building and up to Government Street, and is looking to redevelop it.
-
Concerns about alleged kickback scheme leads to investigation of CleanBC grants
A Merritt-based company that makes electric logging trucks says it hasn't received a CleanBC grant and is raising concerns about the accounting firm tasked with administering them.
Atlantic
-
People across the Maritimes take time to observe historic eclipse
Chris Hadfield was one of thousands of people across the Maritimes who observed the celestial event, which won’t repeat in the region until 2079.
-
New Glasgow police ask for the public’s help locating missing senior
The New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for the public’s help locating 73-year-old Adair Townsend.
-
Fire near Wolfville, N.S., destroys home, hospitalizes two people
An early morning fire near Wolfville, N.S., sent two people to hospital and destroyed a two-storey home on Monday.
N.L.
-
-
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.