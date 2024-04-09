Family upset after dog dies at vet's office

A LaSalle family is grieving the loss of their beloved dog after an error at the vet resulted in its death.

Joe and Michelle Brabant told CTV News they rescued their French bulldog Buzz in 2019.

“Everyone that he met just loved him,” Michelle recalled. “Everybody knew his name,” added Joe.

On the evening of March 19, almost exactly five years after they brought him home, Buzz suffered a seizure.

Because of the time, the Brabants rushed him to Walker Road Animal Hospital, the closest 24-hour animal hospital.

“We went in, he was seen, X-rays and everything were taken and it was noted that he had pneumonia,” Michelle said. “So they recommended that he stay overnight. He was in a little oxygen tank and for his breathing.

“They said he would probably be discharged the next day,” she recalled.

Joe said he went to visit the following day but staff recommended one more night of care. “I was teared up and he licked my face,” he said.

(Source: Submitted)That was the last time either saw Buzz alive.

According to Buzz’s medical file, a copy of which the Brabants provided to CTV News, a registered veterinary technician (RVT) noted Buzz appeared to be having another seizure at 4:19 a.m. on March 21.

That is noted to have progressed almost immediately into cardiopulmonary arrest.

At 4:29 a.m. the medical file indicates the veterinarian was able to contact Michelle — Buzz was dead.

“His bag is still in my truck to bring him home,” Joe said, choking up.

CAUSE OF DEATH

According to the records kept by Walker Road Animal Hospital, the veterinarian reviewed the file and noted that the RVT who medicated Buzz with an antibiotic at 3:30 a.m. gave him an 8 m dose, when they should have only given him 1.8 ml.

“Baytril [the antibiotic] overdose can cause seizures when more than 21mg/kg IV is given,” noted the animal hospital’s files. "[There is a] Small number of cases with reported cardiac arrest following IV overdose as well.”

The Brabant’s went into the animal hospital to say their final goodbye to Buzz around 5:15 a.m.

His file notes they weren’t told about the overdose at that point.

“Too distraught to discuss case any further tonight,” the vet wrote in Buzz’s file.

“Therefore unable to update owner on information above.”

It was four-and-a-half hours later, at 9:49 a.m., the vet called Michelle with all the details.

“It was just shocking,” said Michelle. “I think my sadness and grief kind of went to anger and disbelief. It kind of changed the whole situation and scenario, knowing that that happened.”

In a statement sent to CTV News, Walker Road Animal Hospital said an internal investigation is underway.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our patients at Walker Road Animal Hospital,” read the statement.

“We have been in open communication with the owner and have apologized. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones who are affected by this loss during this difficult time.”

(Source: Submitted)“We are undertaking an investigation of the incident,” the statement continued.

“As a team, we are driven by our love of animals and by providing compassionate care to all our patients. We are committed to learning from this experience to ensure we provide the highest standards of care to all the animals entrusted to us.

“We appreciate your understanding and respect for the privacy of everyone involved.”

The Brabants say they asked for a refund for the $4,000 they’d paid for Buzz’s care – but were told they would need to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

“I really questioned, what does that mean,” Michelle said.

She said they decided not to sign, wanting instead to tell Buzz’s story.

“I think also the important thing for us is accountability. It's not about money,” said Michelle. “It's not about monetary gain in any sort. It's about accountability.”

The couple said they weren’t considering taking legal action, but they were in the early stages of filing a complaint with the College of Veterinarians of Ontario (CVO) – the regulatory body which oversees vets in the province.

FILING A COMPLAINT

The CVO handles dozens of complaints against veterinarians every year – data for 2023 shows 208 complaints were filed.

Jan Robinson, registrar and CEO of the CVO said only 20 to 25 percent of complaints result in disciplinary action.

“Can errors happen? Yes, people are human and veterinarians are human,” said Robinson.

The CVO is able to work with concerned pet owners to help navigate their grief and the beginning stages of logging a complaint.

From there, Robinson says an impartial “complaints committee” will look things over.

And those panels are made up of both veterinarians and members of the public and they have an opportunity to make a decision along a continuum,” said Robinson.

She said the college investigates every single complaint it receives, and even if it doesn’t result in discipline against the clinic, they may be able to help as families navigate their loss.

“It’s traumatic. It’s sad,” said Robinson.

“Everyone deals with that differently and needs to move through that.”

The Brabants were still in the very early stages of their grief, but Buzz would always be with them — Joe and Michelle each got a tattoo in his memory.