Extreme heat hits the region this week
A prolonged heat event will begin today from Windsor-Essex up past Ottawa.
Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected through the week and perhaps into the weekend.
Daytime highs through the week are expected to be 32 to 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.
There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 to 24 C with humidex values of 28 to 35.
Temperatures and humidex values may be several degrees cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes.
Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 34. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 23.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 34. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 34.
Thursday: Sunny. High 33.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.
Nuclear-armed nations are deepening their reliance on their nuclear weapons, watchdog finds
The world's nine nuclear-armed states continue to modernize their nuclear weapons as the countries deepened their reliance on such deterrence in 2023, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
2 Canadian cities ranked high on global list of most expensive places to buy a home
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
Israeli officials say Netanyahu has dissolved the War Cabinet after key partner bolted government
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the influential War Cabinet tasked with steering the war in Gaza, Israeli officials said Monday, a move that comes days after a key member of the body bolted the government over frustrations surrounding the Israeli leader's handling of the war.
World's first weekly insulin injection coming to Canada in 2 weeks, manufacturer says
Many people with diabetes in Canada will soon be able to take insulin once a week instead of daily, drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk announced on Monday.
At least 8 dead after trains collided in eastern India in Darjeeling district, a tourist hotspot
A cargo train rammed into a passenger train in India's eastern state of West Bengal on Monday, killing at least eight people and injuring several others, officials said.
16-year-old boy fatally shot outside Scarborough plaza identified
Police have identified a teenage boy who was fatally shot in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
1 in 4 parents say their young child has bedtime anxiety, new poll finds
One in four parents say they have trouble getting their anxious child to sleep, while one in five resort to giving their kids melatonin, according to a new poll.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts help Joe Biden raise US$30 million-plus at a star-studded Hollywood gala
Some of Hollywood's brightest stars headlined a fundraiser for U.S. President Joe Biden that took in a record US$30 million-plus for a Democratic candidate, according to his campaign, in hopes of energizing would-be supporters for a White House contest they said may rank among the most consequential in U.S. history.
Most-read stories of the week: stabbing confession, careless driving plea, and big problems for tiny homes
A shocking confession after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, a driver pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter, and big problems for a woman who wants to install a tiny home in Kitchener.
At least 10 animals left in vehicles in Waterloo region this month: police
Waterloo regional police are putting out a stern warning to pet owners about animals left in vehicles.
Pedestrian hit west of Erin
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Wellington County.
Heat warning in effect for most of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning starting today for an area that spans from Windsor to Ottawa, and up to Sault Ste. Marie and Fort Albany.
Federal offender arrested by OPP
OPP released on Friday that officers were looking for 37-year-old Sean Robertson who was wanted for breach of his statutory release.
Fatal crash in Thames Centre
Just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to Catherine Street for a report of a serious crash.
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
New change coming to curbside collection in Barrie
More changes are coming to yard waste curbside collection in the City of Barrie.
Barrie Garden Club celebrates 150 years
To celebrate its 150 anniversary, the Barrie Garden Club is hosting a celebration.
Traffic complaint leads to multiple charges in northern Ont.
A 22-year-old driver from Moosonee, Ont., is facing several charges – including impaired driving – following a traffic complaint in the northern Ontario town last week.
NEW Heat warnings issued in northeastern Ont.
With above seasonal temperatures expected this week, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued heat warnings across northeastern Ontario beginning on Monday.
Sault cancer, radiation medicine patients soon to be able to receive local treatment again
An equipment replacement that has diverted hundreds of cancer patients from the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to Greater Sudbury since February is nearing its end.
Video shows northern Ont. storm hammer shoreline, breaking dock
The owner of a northern Ont. camp is continuing to clean up after an intense storm that prompted a tornado warning Thursday ripped through the area breaking his dock and downing trees.
Environment Canada issues heat warning with temps expected to hit 35 C next week
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario in advance of a heat wave that is expected to bring scorching temperatures starting on Monday.
Bluesfest adds extra day to accommodate mystery performer
Ottawa Bluesfest has confirmed it has added one more day to its lineup to accommodate a new performer.
Collision on Mitch Owens Road leaves pedestrian in life-threatening condition
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a pedestrian has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision in Ottawa’s south-end.
'Dangerously hot and humid conditions' to begin on Monday across much of southwestern Ontario, says Environment Canada
Canada’s national weather agency is warning of a "prolonged heat event" starting Monday that is expected to bring “dangerously hot and humid conditions” to much of southwestern Ontario.
One person seriously injured in shooting at Etobicoke home
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot outside a home in Etobicoke overnight
No injuries after second fire at Leaside commercial building
No injuries were reported after another fire at a storage building which went up in flames days ago in the Leaside area.
Montreal under heat warning as humidex expected to exceed 40
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
Neighbours petition against Montreal airport's proposed extended hours
Montreal's Trudeau International Airport is considering changing when planes can land and take off by allowing flights until 1 a.m. Public consultations on the idea just wrapped and some of those living near the airport have started a petition opposed to the idea.
Rare surgery in Montreal allows 9-year-old girl to live normal life
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
Western Manitoba pummeled by hail, high winds, power outages following major storm
Parts of the province were ravaged by a series of severe thunderstorms Saturday night, with many still feeling the effects Sunday afternoon.
Thousands of participants run with enthusiasm in 2024 Manitoba Marathon
Sunday morning brought no shortage of runners across the city as thousands took part in the 46th installment of the Manitoba Marathon.
Winnipeg firefighters battle 4 blazes in 12 hours
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy this weekend, battling four blazes in just over 12 hours Saturday night and Sunday morning.
'Driving like idiots': West-end intersection bane of Highway 16A commuters
An intersection in west Edmonton has some drivers clutching at the wheel as they commute in and out of the city.
Tkachuk-McDavid post-whistle scrum is 'classic playoff hockey' in the Stanley Cup Final
Tensions between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers boiled over midway through Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night, with a post-whistle scrum featuring two of the most important players in the series.
'Feeling confident and having fun': Knoblauch on Game 4 win, going on the road again and Kane's status
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch talked to reporters Sunday morning after his team's impressive 8-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 at Rogers Place Saturday night.
1 down, 5 hotspots to go: Feeder main fixed as Calgary crews work to repair broken pipe
The original broken pipe that caused a massive water main break in northwest Calgary has been fixed, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Sunday.
'We're in pretty good shape': Calgary goes low in water consumption after state of local emergency declared
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
University District hosts annual Tails & Treasures event
Dog lovers were in for a treat Sunday as the University District hosted its annual Tails & Treasures event.
Lauther's field goal on final play rallies Riders to 33-30 win over Ticats
Brett Lauther's 43-yard field goal on the final play of the game rallied the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a stunning 33-30 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.
No injuries reported after camper engulfed in flames in parking garage: Regina fire
A fire in an underground parking facility in Regina led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.
Regina celebrates 16th annual JazzFest
JazzFest is back in the Queen City, featuring performances all over Regina by artists from across the globe.
Surrey gurdwara marks one year since Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Hundreds gathered at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary: one year since the temple’s president was killed.
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Basketball ban at townhouse complex upheld by B.C. tribunal
Members of a B.C. housing co-operative have lost their bid to keep the basketball hoops they installed in their driveways, according to a recent decision from the civil resolution tribunal.
Strike at Cascadia Liquor stores on Vancouver Island over, union says
Striking employees at three Greater Victoria liquor stores will be returning to work after six weeks on the picket line, the union representing the workers announced Sunday.
Climate disasters require emergency plans for dialysis patients, experts say
When catastrophic floods severed a bridge and washed away or closed highways in southern British Columbia, Mitchell Dyck and other patients needing regular life-saving dialysis had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.
N.B. shell processing plant suspends operation, 20 staff laid off
Coastal Shell Products in Richibucto, N.B., has suspended all operations.
Less than 10 per cent of homeless shelters N.S. promised last year currently in place
Nova Scotia has installed fewer than 10 per cent of the 200 shelters it promised to set up for the province's homeless residents more than eight months after first making the pledge.
Market Square patios in Saint John reopen on interim basis
The city of Saint John, N.B., is hopeful for the patios to reopen with their full capacity by weeks end.
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.