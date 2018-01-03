

CTV Windsor





An extreme cold warning has been re-issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada initially issued the warning on Tuesday before downgrading the warning to a special weather statement on Wednesday.

But now the forecaster has re-issued the warning with a prolonged period of very cold wind chills expected until Saturday.

The agency says temperatures will fall rapidly Thursday evening to reach lows near minus 20 degrees celsius. Wind chill values due to northwest winds near 50 kilometres per hour will be near minus 30 Thursday night. Temperatures and wind chill values will be slightly lower Friday night. The extreme cold will continue until Saturday morning.

CTV Windsor Meteorologist Gary Archibald says extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

He suggests you cover up when outside since frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

You should also check on older family, friends and neighbours.

“If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside,” says Archibald.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Street Help, The Salvation Army, and Windsor's Welcome Centre and Downtown Mission are available to the homeless in Windsor seeking shelter.

Christine Wilson-Furlonger at Street Help says if residents find people huddled on the streets, or in stair-wells, they need to direct them to help, and be understanding of their situation.

Archibald adds there’s some good news in store in about seven days - temperatures will return to around the freezing level on Monday or Tuesday.