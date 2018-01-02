

CTV Windsor





The cold start to 2018 is going to hang on for the rest of the week.

However an extreme cold warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent has ended for now.

CTV Windsor Meteorologist Gary Archibald says extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

He suggests you cover up when outside since frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

You should also check on older family, friends and neighbours.

“If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside,” says Archibald.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Street Help, The Salvation Army, and Windsor's Welcome Centre and Downtown Mission are available to the homeless in Windsor seeking shelter.

Christine Wilson-Furlonger at Street Help says if residents find people huddled on the streets, or in stair-wells, they need to direct them to help, and be understanding of their situation.

The conditions are expected to improve slightly Wednesday morning.

Archibald says there’s some good news in store in about seven days - temperatures will return to around the freezing level on Monday or Tuesday.