Explore the world: Carrousel of the Nations kicks off this weekend

The Multicultural Council (MCC) of Windsor-Essex’s popular Carrousel of the Nations event returns this weekend, bringing with it an array of vibrant cultural experiences.

This year, 30 diverse “villages” will be featured across Windsor, Kingsville, Colchester, and Leamington over the course of two weekends.

Each village will offer food and festivities representative of a different nation, providing a unique opportunity to explore global cultures.

The schedule for the first weekend is as follows:

Friday, June 14:

Bavarian Village: 1367 Drouillard Rd.

Caribbean Village: 2410 Central Ave.

Greek Village: 3052 Walker Rd.

Mexican Village: 400 Erie St. E., Suite 3

Middle Eastern Village: 1808 Labelle St.

Polish Village Windsor: 1275 Langlois Ave.

Polish Beach Club Village: 697 Fox Pl., Colchester

Scottish Village: 1340 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Saturday, June 15:

Bavarian Village: 1367 Drouillard Rd.

Canadian Village: 525 Argyle Rd.

Caribbean Village: 2410 Central Ave.

Croatian Village: 4895 8th Concession Rd.

Dutch Village: 86 Wigle Ave., Unit 1, Kingsville

Filipino Village: 935 Northwood St.

Ghanaian Village: 2760 Howard Ave.

Greek Village: 3052 Walker Rd.

Hungarian Village: 790 Hanna St. E.

Macedonian Village: 5225 Howard Ave.

Mexican Village: 400 Erie St. E., Suite 3

Middle Eastern Village: 1808 Labelle St.

Polish Village: 1275 Langlois Ave., Windsor

Polish Beach Club Village: 697 Fox Pl., Colchester

Portuguese Village Leamington: 217 Talbot St. W., Leamington

Scottish Village: 1340 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Serbian St. Dimitrije Village: 2690 Seminole St.

Sunday, June 19:

Bavarian Village: 1367 Drouillard Rd.

Canadian Village: 525 Argyle Rd.

Caribbean Village: 2410 Central Ave.

Croatian Village: 4895 8th Concession Rd.

Filipino Village: 935 Northwood St.

Ghanaian Village: 2760 Howard Ave.

Greek Village: 3052 Walker Rd.

Hungarian Village: 790 Hanna St. E.

Macedonian Village: 5225 Howard Ave.

Mexican Village: 400 Erie St. E., Suite 3

Middle Eastern Village: 1808 Labelle St.

Polish Village: 1275 Langlois Ave., Windsor

Polish Beach Club Village: 697 Fox Pl., Colchester

The MCC notes that each village has specific hours of operation, locations, programs, and menus. Attendance during this weekend does not guarantee the same village will be available next weekend.

Visitors are encouraged to plan their itinerary by visiting the festival website.