Expansion of Chatham chocolate factory to total $100 million

A Chatham chocolate factory is getting an investment totalling US$100 million for a multi-year expansion.

Manufacturer Barry Callebaut is announcing details of the next phase of the expansion of its Chatham factory.

The multi-year expansion started in 2018, with an initial investment of US $30 million for additional liquid storage capacity in Chatham to expand the variety of products available to customers. An additional US$70 million will have been invested in Chatham’s product portfolio and enhanced manufacturing capabilities through the end of the 2022/2023 fiscal year, ending Aug. 31, 2023.

The ongoing investments will bring the total investment in the Chatham factory to US$100 million.

“This new capacity will satisfy growing demand from both food manufacturers and gourmet customers for our compound solutions in this dynamic consumer market,” said Balaji Padmanabhan, VP of Operations and Supply Chain, Americas, Barry Callebaut.

The company says these investments will enable Barry Callebaut to continue to drive long-term growth in the growing compound market in North America. Production at the plant currently includes a broad range of products, from liquid milk and dark compound to molded products.

The investment includes both liquid and molding lines, as well as enhanced capabilities for the production of dairy-free compound to accommodate growing customer demand for plant-based indulgence. White compound production will be added in 2023.

The company says the expansion of the Chatham factory has fueled economic growth in the area. Barry Callebaut has created almost 100 direct jobs, and 25 indirect hires.

“This Chatham expansion marks another milestone for our Region. Investing in our compound production, together with the new specialty chocolate factory in Brantford, allow us to lean into the wide-variety of specialized experience in the Region, and to establish a strategic foothold in our network as we accelerate our growth journey,” said Padmanabhan.