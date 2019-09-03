

CTV Windsor





It’s back to school today for students across the city, and with it comes excitement, joy, tears, and a lot more traffic.

Motorists are being reminded that today especially there will be a lot more pedestrians and kids to watch for and that with the excitement of the day the chances of someone running out on the road could be elevated.

Police are reminding drivers to obey the posted speed limits and cross walk instructions in school zones.

Pedestrians are also reminded to make sure vehicles have stopped or the road is clear before safely crossing a street.

Traffic is typically much heavier on the first day of school as new routines get settled into so you may want to give yourself a little extra time on your commutes today.