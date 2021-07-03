WINDSOR, ONT. -- A boat that appears to have washed away from its dock has been located by police.

Members of the OPP marine unit located the pontoon boat on the Detroit River, south of Boblo Island, near the south end of the Livingstone Channel.

It's an 18-foot vessel with a small outboard motor, flat deck and no railings or registration number.

Anyone missing this style of boat is asked to contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.