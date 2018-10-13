Essex looking for volunteer firefighters
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, October 13, 2018 11:09AM EDT
Fire services in the town of Essex is putting out the call for volunteer fire fighters.
It's hosting two recruitment open houses, one at the Essex Centre Sports Complex starting at 6:30 p.m. October 23 and the following evening at the Harrow and Colchester Community Centre.
Beyond community service, Chief Rick Arnel says the work is an opportunity for training, learning new skills and working with high tech gear.