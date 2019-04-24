

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP officers were busy over the Easter Long weekend.

Officers participated in an annual provincial traffic safety initiative continuing to keep Ontario roads safe for its residents and visitors.

Essex County OPP members processed a total of 377 provincial offence notices, leading West Region OPP detachments in several categories including speeding, distracted driving, hazardous moving violations and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act charges.

The total charges laid in 2019 were an increase of 73 per cent from 2018.

"The incidences of speeding, distracted and stunt driving continue to remain prevalent on our roadways resulting in a significant enforcement initiative by Essex County OPP this past Easter weekend,” said Insp. Glenn Miller.

The campaign ran between April 19-22.

Here is a breakdown of charges laid by Essex County OPP members:

-Speeding - 243

-Stunt Driving/Racing - 5

-Seatbelt - 21

-Distracted Driving - 13

-Hazardous Moving Violations - 32

-Other Highway Traffic Act - 37

-Liquor Licence Act - 3

-Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act - 19

-Warn Range Alcohol Suspensions - 1

-Other Provincial Statutes - 2

-Drug Offences - 1