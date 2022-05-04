Essex County OPP hosting drop off day to collect old prescription drugs

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is hosting a prescription drug drop-off day in Leamington for residents to purge their medicine cabinets of any unwanted or expired prescriptions.

Prescription Drug Drop-Off Day is a public safety initiative to encourage residents to dispose of any old and unused prescription medication in a secure and environmentally-friendly manner.

Police say when expired prescription medication is left unattended, it can lead to prescription drug use.

"Prescriptions are prescribed to those who require the medication and should be used in consultation with your physician, Maintaining unused drugs serves no purpose and could become a temptation to those in your family, so please use this opportunity to lawfully dispose of what you are currently storing at home," Essex County OPP Inspector Glenn Miller said in a news release.

People wishing to dispose of old medications can do so without getting out of their vehicles. Drivers can pull up in front of the detachment and hand the unwanted prescription drugs to an officer who will be waiting.

Essex County OPP will host the drug drop-off day on Friday, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Leamington OPP detachment at 7 Clark Street West.