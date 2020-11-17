WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man who allegedly kissed a young girl against her will in Belle River has been arrested after someone recognized him from a composite sketch.

Police thanked the public’s assistance for their help with the investigation after someone spotted an individual resembling the person in the composition sketch, continued to observe the man and called police, leading to his arrest.

Officers responded to the incident Thursday, Nov. 12 on Broadway Street in Belle River. Police say a young girl was riding her bicycle around 6 p.m. when she was approached by an older man walking. He stopped the alleged victim and engaged in conversation.

The man allegedly then proceeded to kiss the girl several times against her will. She pushed past the man and left the area, reporting the incident to her parents.

Essex County OPP released a composite sketch of the man who was believed to be between 50-60 years old Saturday in an effort to find the suspect.

Police announced the suspect had been found Tuesday evening.