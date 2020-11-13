WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a young girl was assaulted when she was approached by an older man in Belle River.

Police responded to an incident on Broadway Street on Thursday.

Around 6 p.m., police say a young girl was riding her bicycle when she was approached by an elderly man walking. The man stopped the alleged victim and engaged her in conversation.

The man allegedly then proceeded to kiss the girl several times against her will. The youth pushed past the man and left the area, reporting the incident to her parents.

The suspect was described as follows:

Male, white

Approximately 50-60 years old

Approximately five feet four inches tall and slightly hunched over

Short dark hair, balding on top

Wearing a dark sweater and dark pants

Wearing a hearing aid in his right ear.

The investigation is ongoing and the OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit asks that anyone who may have witnessed this incident or recognizes the description of the suspect described above, contact police immediately at 519-723-2491.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.