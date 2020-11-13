Advertisement
Essex County OPP seek man who allegedly kissed young girl against her will
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a young girl was assaulted when she was approached by an older man in Belle River.
Police responded to an incident on Broadway Street on Thursday.
Around 6 p.m., police say a young girl was riding her bicycle when she was approached by an elderly man walking. The man stopped the alleged victim and engaged her in conversation.
The man allegedly then proceeded to kiss the girl several times against her will. The youth pushed past the man and left the area, reporting the incident to her parents.
The suspect was described as follows:
- Male, white
- Approximately 50-60 years old
- Approximately five feet four inches tall and slightly hunched over
- Short dark hair, balding on top
- Wearing a dark sweater and dark pants
- Wearing a hearing aid in his right ear.
The investigation is ongoing and the OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit asks that anyone who may have witnessed this incident or recognizes the description of the suspect described above, contact police immediately at 519-723-2491.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.