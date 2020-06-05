WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 24-year-old migrant worker in Essex County is in critical care after contracting COVID-19.

Health officials say the worker had been recovering in a hotel room after testing positive for the virus.

He went to Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington when symptoms worsened on June 1, before being taken to Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus, where he remains.

On Saturday, a 30-year-old Mexican temporary worker died from COVID-19 after working at a farm near Leamington.