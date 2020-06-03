Advertisement
Ontario's chief coroner investigating death of migrant worker related to COVID-19

TORONTO, ONT -- The office of Ontario's chief coroner says it is investigating the death of a migrant worker believed to have died of COVID-19.
The 30-year-old worker died in Windsor on Saturday after testing positive for the virus on May 21.
Windsor-Essex medical officer of health says the man was self-isolating in a local hotel when he died.
Dr. Wajid Ahmed says that the man came to Canada in February to work on an area farm.
The man was a temporary worker from Mexico in the agri-farm sector.
He had no pre-existing medical conditions that officials are aware of and he was self-isolating in a local hotel.
He is the youngest person to die related to the virus in Windsor-Essex.
With files from CTV's Melanie Borrelli.