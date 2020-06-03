TORONTO, ONT -- The office of Ontario's chief coroner says it is investigating the death of a migrant worker believed to have died of COVID-19.

The 30-year-old worker died in Windsor on Saturday after testing positive for the virus on May 21.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health says the man was self-isolating in a local hotel when he died.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says that the man came to Canada in February to work on an area farm.

The man was a temporary worker from Mexico in the agri-farm sector.

He had no pre-existing medical conditions that officials are aware of and he was self-isolating in a local hotel.

He is the youngest person to die related to the virus in Windsor-Essex.

With files from CTV's Melanie Borrelli.