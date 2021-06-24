WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a resident was scammed out of $30,000 in a fraud that involved withdrawing money to buy Google Play cards.

Police investigated a fraud after being called to an Essex County address on Friday, June 18.

Officers say the victim was contacted by a suspect posing to be a TD Bank Security employee who was claiming there were fraudulent transactions on his account where Google Play cards had been purchased.

As agreed upon by involved parties, police say the suspect would transfer funds described as "Investigation Funds" into the victim's account and the victim was in turn was given a list of specific stores throughout Windsor-Essex to purchase gift cards.

The victim was directed to withdraw cash from his bank, attend the stores and purchase the maximum amount for Google Play cards. The victim was told that if he was questioned by employees, he was instructed to tell them the cards are for family members.

The victim was attempting to purchase the cards at one store when an employee refused to sell the victim gift cards as they suspected fraud but police were never contacted.

In this case, officers say the victim was defrauded of over $30,000 cash that was spent on Google Play Cards he purchased throughout Windsor-Essex County.

“Although suspects seem to be targeting the elderly, anyone can be targeted as so many transactions are completed via phone or computer,” say police in a news release.

The OPP are encouraging businesses, retirement homes and long term care facilities, financial institutions, social services and family members to have an open conversation about fraud and the fact that seniors are often targeted.

Anyone interested in more information on fraud can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1 888 495 8501 or check online at http://www.antifraudcentre.ca/.

The Competition Bureau of Canada's "Little Black Book of Scams" can be found here: https://www.competitionbureau.gc.ca/eic/site/cb-bc.nsf/eng/04333.html.