Advertisement
Essex Conservative MP-elect Chris Lewis thrown from horse on election day
Essex PC candidate Chris Lewis. (Courtesy PC party)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Instead of celebrating his Conservative federal election victory in Essex, Chris Lewis is recovering after getting thrown off a horse.
An email to CTV News from the Lewis campaign said it happened on Monday.
"Yesterday afternoon, while waiting for the election outcome, I decided to take a break and go for a horse-back ride with my wife, Allison, who needless to say, I have barely seen for the last 36 days,” said Lewis in the email.
“Unfortunately, my horse got skittish, bucked and I was thrown off.”
Lewis said it was not the election day he had planned.
“It was not the relaxing time with Allison I was hoping for and, of course, the timing could not have been worse,” he said.
Lewis is on the mend and waiting to see how long of a recovery is ahead.
“I do not yet know the extent of my injuries. I am at the hospital for a full assessment. What I can report is that I have scrapes and bruises on my face and am in significant pain,” said Lewis.
Lewis, who has held the riding since 2019, issued a statement on Monday night and said he will talk about his priorities for the riding soon.
“As soon as I am able, I will make myself available to talk about the results and about my priorities for Essex,” he said.
Essex election results - 254/255 polls reporting
- CON Lewis, Chris 27,688 41%
- NDP Ramsey, Tracey 21,428 31.8%
- LIB Festeryga, Audrey 10,408 15.4%
- PPC Charron-Rowberry, Beth 6,773 10%
- GRN Pancheshan, Nancy 839 1.2%
- CHP Palko, Jeremy 180 0.3%
- IND George, Andrew 168 0.2%