WINDSOR, ONT. -- Instead of celebrating his Conservative federal election victory in Essex, Chris Lewis is recovering after getting thrown off a horse.

An email to CTV News from the Lewis campaign said it happened on Monday.

"Yesterday afternoon, while waiting for the election outcome, I decided to take a break and go for a horse-back ride with my wife, Allison, who needless to say, I have barely seen for the last 36 days,” said Lewis in the email.

“Unfortunately, my horse got skittish, bucked and I was thrown off.”

Lewis said it was not the election day he had planned.

“It was not the relaxing time with Allison I was hoping for and, of course, the timing could not have been worse,” he said.

Lewis is on the mend and waiting to see how long of a recovery is ahead.

“I do not yet know the extent of my injuries. I am at the hospital for a full assessment. What I can report is that I have scrapes and bruises on my face and am in significant pain,” said Lewis.

Lewis, who has held the riding since 2019, issued a statement on Monday night and said he will talk about his priorities for the riding soon.

“As soon as I am able, I will make myself available to talk about the results and about my priorities for Essex,” he said.

Essex election results - 254/255 polls reporting