ERCA issues Watershed Conditions Statement due to potential for minor flooding
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued Watershed Conditions Statement due to the likelihood of minor flooding and a potential for ice movement on surface water.
ERCA says that the current saturated frozen ground conditions and predicted rainfall amounts could cause nuisance flooding.
Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as “significant rainfall is expected.” Total rainfall of 15 to 30 millimetres is possible Monday night through Tuesday.
A Flood Watch for the Essex Region was issued last week as there was sudden rise in temperatures and upwards of 30-40 mm of rainfall predicted for the region. ERCA says luckily the region experienced roughly half of that amount, with an average of 20 mm of rain falling through that period.
Even with the lesser amount of rainfall, the region saw water levels in many surface water features, such drains and other local rivers and watercourses, rise as the combination of rain and snowmelt made its way into the drainage schemes.
Many areas experienced standing water, including many of the agricultural fields across the county area, which then froze with a sudden drop in temperature Thursday night.
“The combination of existing saturated and frozen field conditions, a rise in temperature, and 20 mm of rainfall is expected to cause similar impacts as last week, with low lying areas seeing standing water and water levels rising in local surface drainage features,” said the statement.
ERCA says the warm temperatures and rain experienced last week has also weakened the ice within the region’s inland rivers.
Ice movement is expected in isolated locations across the region with the potential to cause temporary blockages at crossings (road crossings and access culverts) and other areas where ice is not able to move freely (shallow areas, constrictions, or bends).
As a result of the predicted conditions, water levels are expected to rise in watercourses and flow into low lying connected floodplains (such as but not limited to the Pike Creek, Puce River, Belle River and Ruscom River) with some ice movement through these low lying areas.
People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid surface water features. The ice is likely unsafe and the combination of slippery banks, broken or unstable ice, and fast moving cold water can be dangerous.
This advisory is in effect until Friday Feb. 25.
