WINDSOR -- ENWIN Utilities is warning customers about bitcoin and cryptocurrency scams currently targeting utilities customers.

While the scammers have not yet targeted Windsor, other utility companies have reported attempted extortion from residential and business customers.

The scammers reportedly call customers claiming to be from their hydro company and threaten disconnection if the customer does not make a payment at a bitcoin or crytocurrency ATM at a specific location.

ENWIN is reminding customers to remain vigilant against potential scam attempts and reminds customers it does not accept cryptocurrency payment.

Customer who are unsure of the identity of a caller claiming to represent ENWIN are asked to hang up immediately and call 519-255-2727 for verification.

Anyone who receives a similar phone call is asked to contact Windsor police or ENWIN to report a fraud attempt.