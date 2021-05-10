WINDSOR, ONT. -- ENWIN will be conducting its annual Hydrant Flow Testing program throughout the city from now until September to test water flow and maintain water clarity and quality.

The utilities company says the annual testing is carried out in order to maintain a safe level of water hydrant pressure to serve the community as well as remove sediment from the pipes and ensure there is adequate water supply to help fight fires.

While testing is being conducted, residents may notice mild discolouration and sedimentation which ENWIN says is “normal and should clear up quickly” and that customers can “rest assured that their water is safe” boiling water is not necessary.

When system testing is underway, ENWIN recommends residents adhere to the follow guidelines:

Avoid doing laundry until water runs clear

Wait until water is clear before drinking

Use only cold water until system flow testing is complete

When testing is complete, run cold water until it runs clear

ENWIN says if customers continue to see discolouration in their water 12 hours after flushing has been completed, or have questions about the testing program can call 519-255-2727 or reach out by email to info@enwin.com

The company will be posting daily updates on its twitter account, for tips on what to expect visit the ENWIN website.