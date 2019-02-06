Enwin employees ratify collective agreement
An Enwin Utilities sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 9, 2016. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 3:11PM EST
Enwin employees in the water department have ratified a collective agreement.
The 49 employees will receive a wage increase in line with inflation.
The deal is retroactive to the beginning of the year and goes until the end of 2022.
Enwin expects to start negotiating with line workers before their contract expires on March 31.