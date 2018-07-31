

Town of Essex officials are conducting a test of the Essex Alerts Emergency Notification System on Tuesday afternoon.

The test notification will be sent to all publically listed land-based phone lines in the Town of Essex as well as devices which have been registered at www.essex.ca/alerts.

"This test will help the Town identify and address any issues before an actual emergency," said communication manager Alex Denonville. "We have seen a great response from the community, with many residents signing themselves up to receive notifications to their smart phones and email accounts."

Residents can expect a brief text message, email, or audio recording delivered to their device.

Residents who have not yet registered for the system can do so online at www.essex.ca/alerts. Those who do not have access to a computer can contact Essex Fire & Rescue Services at 519-776-7336 ext 1200.

The town officially launched Essex Alerts on March 19.

The alert system is powered by Everbridge, which provides emergency notification systems to government and private organizations around the world.