

CTV Windsor





The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has been served with an application challenging the results of the municipal election for Ward 1.

The application, which does not challenge the results in any other ward or that of the mayor’s position, will be heard before the Superior Court of Justice.

Ward 1 is West Kent, which includes Tilbury and Wheatley.

Chief legal officer and general manager community development John Norton said the municipality will take whatever direction is given by the courts.

Chief returning officer and clerk Judy Smith had responsibility for overseeing the election and confirmed the results Oct. 24.

The official results showed Mark Authier and Melissa Harrigan as the successful candidates with 1,991 and 1,682 votes respectively while Bryon Fluker (1,050), Mark Pastorius (252) and Jordan Dell (88) were not elected.

Norton said since the matter is now before the courts, the municipality will not make further comment.

The matter is scheduled to be heard Jan. 2.

Officials say the municipality will continue with plans for all councillors to be sworn-in during an inaugural ceremony at the John D. Bradley Centre Dec. 3.