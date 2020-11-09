WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are warning the public after an elderly woman was robbed in a distraction style theft in south Windsor.

Patrol officers responded to the 4200 block of Kennedy Drive East for a report of a theft on Sunday. Essex County OPP say a distraction style theft also took place in Essex on Sunday.

In Windsor, an elderly female reported that at 11:30 a.m., while outside, a white SUV with a hatchback pulled up to her residence. A female passenger asked her for directions to a medical office.

Police say the passenger then exited the vehicle and insisted on providing jewelry as a thank you gesture. The passenger placed a necklace, later determined be costume jewelry, around the elderly woman’s neck.

Once the vehicle left, the woman discovered that her own valuable necklace had been stolen.

The suspect is described as a woman, 30 - 40 years old, long black hair, dark eyes, wearing a long skirt and white shirt. The victim also described the suspect as being of Middle Eastern descent.

The driver was a man and also described by the victim as being of Middle Eastern descent.

Thieves using distraction techniques commonly work in pairs, are well dressed and well spoken, as to not draw attention to themselves. They work in a way to gain a victim's trust. The elderly and vulnerable populations are often the target of these thefts.

The Property Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate and are seeking any further information in relation to this incident. Anyone who may have video surveillance of the suspect vehicle or suspects is encouraged to contact police. Also, anyone who may have had a recent similar interaction with any person/persons is encouraged to contact police.

Any suspicious activity should always be reported to police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Essex distraction style theft

Meanwhile, Essex County OPP are also investigating a distraction theft in Essex.

OPP says on Sunday around 3:45p.m. the victim was outside on Harvey Street in Essex when a white GMC Terrain stopped near her driveway. The female passenger called out for assistance in locating a local dentist claiming to be from Dubai and unfamiliar with the area. The victim entered into conversation, trying to be helpful when the female passenger exited the vehicle an attempted to gift the victim a piece of jewelry as thanks for her help.

Police say the victim declined, but the woman moved to place a necklace on the victim and after doing so returned to the passenger side of the vehicle which then left the area. The victim returned to her residence and the necklace began to fall off. She then realized that her own necklace, a 96-year-old family heir loom, had been removed.

The suspect was wearing a mask but is described as female, short, with an accent, approximately 50. The driver is described as dark hair, black moustache.

Police are asking that anyone that may have been approached please report the incident to 1-888-310-1122 and those with video camera surveillance systems please review for any suspect information.