East Windsor robbery suspect wanted

The Windsor Police Service has released photos of a suspect wanted for a robbery in east Windsor.

On Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 7500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Case #: 24-23089

WPS is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect wanted for a robbery.

On February 28, 2024, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 7500 block of Tecumseh Rd. E. pic.twitter.com/WUlBIZ7ePH — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 4, 2024

The suspect allegedly entered the business and demanded the cash from the till. The employee turned over the money, and the suspect subsequently fled the scene.

No one was physically injured as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25-35 years old, 5’9”, and approximately 200 pounds. At the time of the incident, the suspect wore a grey Reebok sweater with a white logo on the front, black pants, a baseball hat, and black shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack with a small red logo.

If you can identify the suspect, contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.