East Windsor house fire causes $275,000 in damage
Overnight house fire causes $275,000 damage in the 1000 block of Westminster. (Alana Hadadean/CTV)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018 11:09AM EST
A house fire on the city's east side had Windsor Fire crews busy overnight.
The call came in from the 1000-block of Westminster Blvd. just after midnight Saturday morning.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames showing from the home.
Fire officials say the blaze started in the basement near the furnace.
No injuries are reported while damage is estimated at $275,000.
The cause is listed as undetermined.