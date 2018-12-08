

CTV Windsor





A house fire on the city's east side had Windsor Fire crews busy overnight.

The call came in from the 1000-block of Westminster Blvd. just after midnight Saturday morning.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames showing from the home.

Fire officials say the blaze started in the basement near the furnace.

No injuries are reported while damage is estimated at $275,000.

The cause is listed as undetermined.