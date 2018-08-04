East Windsor fire causes $25K in damage
House fire at 1603 Francois Rd on August 3, 2018 (Photo by AM800's Ricardo Veneza)
AM800, CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 3:31PM EDT
No injuries are reported after a house fire on the city's east side.
Windsor Fire was called to 1603 Francois Rd south of Seminole St just after 8pm Friday night.
Crews arrived to find smoke showing from the home.
Fire officials say the the blaze appears to be electrical in nature.
Damage is estimated at $25,000.