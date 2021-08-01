Advertisement
Early morning stabbing sends man to hospital
Published Sunday, August 1, 2021 10:10AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 1, 2021 3:12PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating an early morning stabbing Sunday.
Officers were called to Walker Road and Richmond Street around 5:30 a.m.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital, police say his injuries are non-life threatening.
Police don't have a suspect in custody and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.