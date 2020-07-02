WINDSOR, ONT. -- Take note Windsor drivers - more closures are planned for E.C. Row Expressway.

City of Windsor parks staff will be cutting grass along the E.C. Row starting Monday, July 6.

Cutting will take place on the centre median, roadside shoulders and all on-and-off ramps.

Crews will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday at Huron Church Road and progress eastward, with rolling lane closures in effect.

The work will last until 4 p.m. each day and depending on weather, could last up to three weeks.

Motorists are asked to use extra caution and slow down when seeing workers near the roadways.

Mill and pave work

The city previously announced nightly closures for mill and pave work in July.

E.C. Row westbound will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Lauzon Parkway and Central starting Sunday night until July 16.

During the second phase of construction, eastbound lanes of E.C. Row between Central and Jefferson will be milled and paved.

E.C. Row eastbound will be closed 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Central to Lauzon until around Aug. 4.

There will be detours in place.