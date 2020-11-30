WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Downtown Windsor Winter Market is closing as a result of the region moving into the “Red-Control” tier of Ontario’s COVID-19 shutdown framework.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) said due to a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the region, the new market has been forced to shut down.

Despite increased social distancing measures, an improved layout and cautious stewarding, “the severity of circumstances that have caused our region to be moved to Red means we are left with no option but to close the Winter’s Market,” said DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans. “On the grounds of public safety, and in an effort to protect our visitors, vendors, volunteers and staff and to contain the virus, we are unable to proceed with the market at this time.”

The winter market had been an extension of the summertime Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market.