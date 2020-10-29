WINDSOR, ONT. -- There will be six more weeks for local shoppers to grab their market goods as the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market has extended its season.

The City of Windsor announced Thursday it will allow the market to continue operating until Dec. 12 on the ground floor of the Pelissier Street garage.

“The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market activates the neighbourhood, and solves the food desert problem in the downtown core once a week throughout the spring, summer and fall,” DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans said in a news release. “To be able to extend the Market for another six weeks keeps the downtown vibrant and full of life during the colder months, supports many of the vendors who have had an especially challenging time operating through a pandemic, and drives traffic and visitation to our member businesses too.”

The new venue just up the street from the summer market space will allow for up to 40 vendors.

The market expects it will operate at or near vendor capacity each week as many of the DWFM produce vendors continue to cultivate goods throughout the winter, and many of the artisan vendors will have fewer opportunities for holiday markets this year.

“We’ve wanted to expand into the winter season for years now,” Steve Green, Market Manager said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that our vendors are ready for anything - and that our Market shoppers and visitors are too!”

The Market will run Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Nove. 7 to Dec. 12. Vendor applications can be submitted at the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market website.