Dump truck rollover closes section of Lauzon Parkway
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 9:21AM EDT
Police responded to a rollover on Lauzon Parkway and Twin Oaks Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A section of Lauzon Parkway is closed after a crash involving a dump truck.
Windsor police responded to the two-vehicle collision at 8:20 on Wednesday morning.
Footage from the scene shows a rolled over dump truck.
CTV News has reached out to police for details. More coming.