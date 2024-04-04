WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Drop in home sales in Windsor-Essex: WECAR

    A "For Sale" sign is seen in front of a home in Windsor-Essex. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) A "For Sale" sign is seen in front of a home in Windsor-Essex. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors reports there were fewer homes sold in the region in March.

    WECAR's monthly report says 401 homes were sold in March, a decrease of 10.2 per cent compared to the 447 homes sold in March 2023.

    Year-to-date sales are up 2.5 per cent with 1043 homes sold so far in 2024. A total of 1017 homes were sold during the first three months of 2023.

    The average sale was down 1.3 per cent at $563,309, compared to an average price of $570,863 in March 2023.

    The average year-to-date price of a home increased to $562,716, up 3.69 per cent compared to an average price of $542,679 during the first three months of 2023.

    WECAR also reports 828 homes were listed for sale last month, a near 4.4 per cent drop compared to the 866 homes listed during the same time a year ago

