Drivers in Windsor, LaSalle charged with stunt driving

Windsor police clocked a driver speeding more than triple the posted limit on Monday.

In a tweet, police say the driver was stopped by officers for travelling 152 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The driver was charged with stunt driving and had their vehicle impounded.

In LaSalle, police say a man was running late Monday morning, and was caught driving 57 km/h above the speed limit.

The 46-year-old was pulled over for driving 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

He was charged with stunt driving and had his licence suspended for 30 days and his vehicle impounded for 14.

Police are reminding residents to drive safe and slow down.

A man was clocked driving nearly double the speed limit and has been charged with stunt driving in LaSalle, Ont.