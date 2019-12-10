WINDSOR -- A 44-year-old Leamington man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a woman in a parking lot.

Essex County OPP responded to the report of a sexual assault in Leamington on Nov. 24 at 11 p.m.

Police say a woman reported being approached in a parking lot where she was assaulted by the accused.

Through police investigation, Andrew Labute, 44, was arrested on Nov. 26, appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice and was remanded in custody.

The accused has been charged with the following offences sexual assault, forcible confinement and criminal harassment.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.